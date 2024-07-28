Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Werder Bremen captain, Marco Friedl, says that he was left annoyed by the draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Friedl, an Austrian international, played the second 60 minutes of the 2-2 draw at Parkstadion in Zell am Ziller, with the German side giving away a 2-0 lead as Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama got on the scoresheet for the Owls.

Ole Werner’s second half team in Austria featured not only their skipper, but also last season’s top scorer, Marvin Ducksch, and exciting young attacker, Justin Njinmah, which makes the turnaround even more impressive from a Wednesday perspective.

For Friedl, though, he says that his side didn’t do enough against the Owls, insisting that their intense camp can’t be used as an excuse.

"We played far too imprecisely and made stupid mistakes,” he said afterwards. “That's why we deserved to concede two goals. That really annoys my teammates and me because you have to play a game like this more confidently and professionally.

“The fact that we've had ten intensive days here can't be an excuse. We have to do better and have the ambition to show what we can do. We don't have many test matches because then it's all over again. The bottom line is that today wasn't enough."

