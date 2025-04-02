Hint at major Sheffield Wednesday injury boost - full rundown ahead of Hull City clash

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Amid the foreground noise of player payment issues, Sheffield Wednesday have a Championship home clash with Hull City to contend with.

The Owls sit five points shy of the play-off places with seven matches remaining and though the chances of post-season involvement remain a tall order, boss Danny Röhl has called on the club to grab hold of the against-all-odds spirit shown in seasons’ end over the last few years as he looks to achieve the highest points total possible - with nothing ruled out.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They’ll do so without out-for-the-season pair Max Lowe and Di’Shon Bernard, though a defensive boost did arrive over the weekend in the form of Akin Famewo’s long-awaited return from an injury that kept him out since October. Yan Valery did not make the squad for Saturday’s draw at Cardiff City but it is hoped he will be able to step back in contention within the next fortnight.

Stuart Armstrong was pictured in Sheffield Wednesday training in midweek.Stuart Armstrong was pictured in Sheffield Wednesday training in midweek.
Stuart Armstrong was pictured in Sheffield Wednesday training in midweek. | Steve Ellis

One potential boost to Wednesday is the forthcoming return of star January signing Stuart Armstrong. The influential midfielder last played in the defeat at Burnley in February and in mid-March was said to be likely to miss up to six weeks with a calf problem.

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Ahead of the Tigers’ visit, Armstrong was among the players pictured in training and appeared to be set up in some team work drills, suggesting positive news on a return in the coming weeks - although a step back in this weekend seems unlikely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the Hull Hillsborough clash, the Owls make the trip over the Pennines to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening in what is scheduled to be their final evening midweek game of the season. It remains to be seen what the chances of a return for Armstrong or Valery are. Röhl is expected to deliver an update on all injuries when he speaks to reporters in a press conference on Thursday morning.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Unease behind the scenes at how Sheffield Wednesday wage payment failure has been handled

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice