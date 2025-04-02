Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amid the foreground noise of player payment issues, Sheffield Wednesday have a Championship home clash with Hull City to contend with.

The Owls sit five points shy of the play-off places with seven matches remaining and though the chances of post-season involvement remain a tall order, boss Danny Röhl has called on the club to grab hold of the against-all-odds spirit shown in seasons’ end over the last few years as he looks to achieve the highest points total possible - with nothing ruled out.

They’ll do so without out-for-the-season pair Max Lowe and Di’Shon Bernard, though a defensive boost did arrive over the weekend in the form of Akin Famewo’s long-awaited return from an injury that kept him out since October. Yan Valery did not make the squad for Saturday’s draw at Cardiff City but it is hoped he will be able to step back in contention within the next fortnight.

Stuart Armstrong was pictured in Sheffield Wednesday training in midweek. | Steve Ellis

One potential boost to Wednesday is the forthcoming return of star January signing Stuart Armstrong. The influential midfielder last played in the defeat at Burnley in February and in mid-March was said to be likely to miss up to six weeks with a calf problem.

Ahead of the Tigers’ visit, Armstrong was among the players pictured in training and appeared to be set up in some team work drills, suggesting positive news on a return in the coming weeks - although a step back in this weekend seems unlikely.

Following the Hull Hillsborough clash, the Owls make the trip over the Pennines to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening in what is scheduled to be their final evening midweek game of the season. It remains to be seen what the chances of a return for Armstrong or Valery are. Röhl is expected to deliver an update on all injuries when he speaks to reporters in a press conference on Thursday morning.

