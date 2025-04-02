Hint at major Sheffield Wednesday injury boost - full rundown ahead of Hull City clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Owls sit five points shy of the play-off places with seven matches remaining and though the chances of post-season involvement remain a tall order, boss Danny Röhl has called on the club to grab hold of the against-all-odds spirit shown in seasons’ end over the last few years as he looks to achieve the highest points total possible - with nothing ruled out.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
They’ll do so without out-for-the-season pair Max Lowe and Di’Shon Bernard, though a defensive boost did arrive over the weekend in the form of Akin Famewo’s long-awaited return from an injury that kept him out since October. Yan Valery did not make the squad for Saturday’s draw at Cardiff City but it is hoped he will be able to step back in contention within the next fortnight.
One potential boost to Wednesday is the forthcoming return of star January signing Stuart Armstrong. The influential midfielder last played in the defeat at Burnley in February and in mid-March was said to be likely to miss up to six weeks with a calf problem.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Ahead of the Tigers’ visit, Armstrong was among the players pictured in training and appeared to be set up in some team work drills, suggesting positive news on a return in the coming weeks - although a step back in this weekend seems unlikely.
Following the Hull Hillsborough clash, the Owls make the trip over the Pennines to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening in what is scheduled to be their final evening midweek game of the season. It remains to be seen what the chances of a return for Armstrong or Valery are. Röhl is expected to deliver an update on all injuries when he speaks to reporters in a press conference on Thursday morning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.