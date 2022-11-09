Strong Wednesday XI pitted against formidable Southampton selection in Carabao Cup
Sheffield Wednesday have named a strong XI against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.
Darren Moore made it very clear before the two cup games that he was out to try and win both of them, and after a convincing 2-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup, they’re hoping for a giant-killing at St. Mary’s as they take on a Saints side currently placed two divisions above them.
Southampton have Ruben Selles in charge following their decision to change head coaches earlier in the week, and the visitors will be eager to make sure they don’t have much of a new manager bounce.
Southampton XI:
McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Djenepo, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Aribo, Edozie, Mara, A. Armstrong.
Wednesday XI:
Stockdale, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, McGuinness, Johnson, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Bakinson, Paterson, Windass, Gregory