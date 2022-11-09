News you can trust since 1887
Strong Wednesday XI pitted against formidable Southampton selection in Carabao Cup

Sheffield Wednesday have named a strong XI against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

By Joe Crann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 7:01pm

Darren Moore made it very clear before the two cup games that he was out to try and win both of them, and after a convincing 2-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup, they’re hoping for a giant-killing at St. Mary’s as they take on a Saints side currently placed two divisions above them.

Southampton have Ruben Selles in charge following their decision to change head coaches earlier in the week, and the visitors will be eager to make sure they don’t have much of a new manager bounce.

Southampton XI:

McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Djenepo, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Aribo, Edozie, Mara, A. Armstrong.

Wednesday XI:

Stockdale, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, McGuinness, Johnson, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Bakinson, Paterson, Windass, Gregory

James Ward-Prowse of Southampton starts against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
