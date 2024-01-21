Mark Robins says the Sheffield Wednesday they faced this weekend was ‘different’ to the one they beat last month.

The Sky Blues beat Wednesday 2-0 on Boxing Day and were again victorious at Hillsborough on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 win that took them back into the Championship top six, and their manager was delighted to make it 10 games unbeaten across all competitions. He did, however, praise their opponents.

“It was a really good result to back last week’s result up,” Robins told the club’s official website. “It was a tough game. The way that they set out to play, they try and play on a what is a difficult surface, they they’ve trained on this week, as have we at ours.

“We've come out of it on the right end of a good score line and I think there's been some brilliant performances within it… I think we found it tough to play out because of the press, but when we did get through, we looked like we were a threat on the counter-attack when we were moving forwards.”

Meanwhile, he also went on to say, “They are set up athletic and they are strong, powerful athletes that are really playing pretty well and are picking up some really good results.