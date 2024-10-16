Striker ruled out as Burnley visit Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley manager, Scott Parker, has confirmed that striker, Lyle Foster, has been ruled out of this weekend’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Foster, 24, had a mixed bag of an international break after teaming up with his South African teammates in their African Cup of Nations qualifiers, scoring against Congo Brazzaville before picking up an injury that meant he missed Bafana Bafana’s second game.

Since then it has been doubtful whether the attacker would be able to make the trip to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, and now Parker has admitted that it’s ‘fair to say’ he won’t be part of matters when the two teams do battle at S6.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Clarets boss said, "We don’t know the full extent at the moment, He came back, we got him back early. He came back into the country yesterday and he’s got an appointment this afternoon to really get a clear idea of it.

“I wouldn’t want to go into too much detail or comment too much, we will wait and see what the experts say and hopefully by the back end of the week or early next week the picture will be a little bit clearer in terms of understanding it. I think it’s fair to say we rule him out of this weekend.”

Wednesday have injury concerns of their own with a number of players having dealt with knocks of late, however we’re expected to find out more on the likes of Di’Shon Bernard and Liam Palmer when Danny Röhl speaks to the media later on this afternoon.