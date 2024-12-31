Striker quandary and a key return: Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Derby County

Whirlwind fixtures schedules, fatigue, illness - off the back of a disappointing defeat to boot - quite how Danny Röhl seeks to set up his Sheffield Wednesday line-up ahead of the visit of Derby County this New Years Day.
All being well, Di’Shon Bernard will more than likely step back in after his suspension and the likes of Olaf Kobacki and Liam Palmer are closer to match fitness. With the illness having taken the likes of Michael Ihiekwe and Anthony Musaba, numbers have been squeezed a touch - but who knows who could be back?
Here’s a spin-and-stab at what the team could be at S6.
1. GK - James Beadle
The main man between the sticks. Has shown good form and has pulled off big saves. Will continue all being well. | UGC
2. RCB - Yan Valery
Has battled back to be a standout man in recent weeks and is an important player both in and out of possession for the Owls - tactically astute and able to impact games in both directions. | UGC
3. CB - Di'Shon Bernard
Two-game suspension served, he'll surely step back into the heart of the Owls defence. Dom Iorfa limped out injured at Preston. | UGC
4. LCB - Max Lowe
A really solid performer on that left-hand side of the defence. Calm and assured. A class act. | UGC
