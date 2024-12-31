Striker quandary and a key return: Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Derby County

Whirlwind fixtures schedules, fatigue, illness - off the back of a disappointing defeat to boot - quite how Danny Röhl seeks to set up his Sheffield Wednesday line-up ahead of the visit of Derby County this New Years Day.

All being well, Di’Shon Bernard will more than likely step back in after his suspension and the likes of Olaf Kobacki and Liam Palmer are closer to match fitness. With the illness having taken the likes of Michael Ihiekwe and Anthony Musaba, numbers have been squeezed a touch - but who knows who could be back?