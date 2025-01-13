Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United striker, Joel Piroe, could return to action this weekend when they play host to Sheffield Wednesday.

Piroe has been in good form for the Whites this season, scoring 10 in the Championship so far and getting five direct goal involvements in their last five league fixtures - however he did sit out the narrow win over Harrogate Town over the weekend due to a ‘muscle injury’.

Many suspected that the 25-year-old was merely being rested as Leeds faced lower-league opposition in the competition, however Daniel Farke has confirmed that even if it had been a league fixture there was no chance he was going to take part. The plan is, though, for him to be back in contention when Wednesday come to town.

"He had a little muscle injury so even in a league game he wouldn't have been involved today," Farke said after beating Harrogate 1-0, as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post. "We have a bit more time right now. I hope Wednesday or Thursday latest he will be back in team training. I don't see a big danger he can't be involved in the next upcoming home games. I think it was important we didn't risk anything today. At least so far it has improved a lot so I expect him to be back in the middle of next week and then he will be available also for the game."

A return for Piroe will come as a boost for the hosts given the recent setback for Patrick Bamford after he picked up a knock earlier this month against Blackburn Rovers, and the Dutchman will no doubt be out to try and keep up his impressive run of form against an Owls side looking to bounce back from penalty shootout defeat on Saturday.