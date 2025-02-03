Striker considered by Sheffield Wednesday 'set for Championship medical'

One of the forwards considered as a target by Sheffield Wednesday is set for a medical with another Championship club, according to reports.

The Star revealed earlier this month that out-of-favour Nottingham Forest man Emmanuel Dennis was on a list of targets being weighed-up by the Owls - though it’s believed no firm moves were made from S6 for the striker, who is believed to be a high earner at the City Ground.

Now in the final hours of the transfer window, transfer specialist reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dennis is on his way to Blackburn Rovers for a medical with a deal agreed. The news has since been confirmed by The Lancashire Telegraph.

The Nigerian international was linked with a number of clubs over the past weeks including Watford. The Star is led to believe there were also options from abroad including clubs from Saudi Arabia. Dennis hasn’t played any football this season having been left unregistered by Forest. His last outing came in April 2024 when on loan with Watford.

The Owls have added Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko to their squad this month. In terms of publicly-known activity, it’s been a quiet deadline day so far for Wednesday, who in an ideal world have been believed to be looking to add a defender and an attacker to their squad before the winter window closes at 11pm. Work is believed to have been ongoing behind the scenes today, though interest in specific players is unknown.