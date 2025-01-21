Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, will be remaining with Lincoln City for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

The 19-year-old striker is currently the Imps’ top scorer with eight goals across all competitions, so it was surprising to see him left out of the squad at the weekend when they took on Northampton Town at Sixfields Stadium, and it prompted some to wonder if the Owls may be looking to recall him.

Michael Skubala, however, has explained that that is definitely not the case, with a groin injury keeping him out of action against Northampton - and possibly a bit longer - as they went on to pick up a narrow 1-0 victory. He explained that Wednesday are very happy with where the player is at, and praised the work that he’s done in an Imps shirt so far.

“He’s staying,” the Lincoln boss confirmed. “He’s happy, he’s doing really well, he’s our top scorer, and he’s still learning and developing - he’s been fantastic. Sheffield Wednesday are really happy with him, but he’s got a bit of a groin injury that we don’t know whether it’s going to be a few days or a few weeks, but he’s staying here - which is great.”

Cadamarteri has played 31 times for his loan club so far this season, starting six League One games in a row prior to the Northampton fixture, and he’ll be hoping to be back out on the field as soon as possible as he looks to secure the first double-figure tally of his young career in what will be his first full season as a senior player.