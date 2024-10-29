Striker chat and a look at January - Alan Biggs' Sheffield Wednesday column

Chances don’t have to be one-on-one with the keeper or in front of an open goal. It’s those chances that go under the analytics radar that should concern Sheffield Wednesday more.

But also encourage them amid signs of higher conversion. I’m talking the sheer number of times, in drawing a blank from the last two home games, a cross went astray in front of a gaping goal or not enough players were there to attack it. But there was evidence of improvement in victory at Portsmouth last Friday. That equaliser, for instance - Barry Bannan chip, Michael Smith header across goal, Josh Windass right in there to convert.

Let’s go with the naked eye for a moment rather than xG (expected goals), which has been far higher than the netted haul. How many home goals would I have expected from what I saw against Burnley? Two or three. Swansea? One or two, enough to win the game.

Wednesday have some lively forwards, plenty of pace and individual ability. But how many have what you might call a striker’s mentality? That’s the gap they are having to bridge. In other ways, for now.

Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba are more wide players, likelier to threaten on either side of the box. Jamal Lowe, who I thought battled well in the central role against Swansea, is also from his long career not what you’d call an out-and-out striker.

Which leaves the out-of-form Ike Ugbo and the usually benched Smith as the only two with a proven scoring instinct - although the latter’s wonder winner at Pompey was left field and then some; he’s worth his place regardless right now.

Clearly all this will focus the manager’s mind in the January window. Does he have the right type of attacker? Currently his forwards, including the returning Windass, who scored a great “striker’s goal” at Fratton Park, have just eight Championship strikes between them.

You’d ideally have at least one pushing towards that number on his own. The one other forward, Charlie McNeill, has yet to feature other than in the League Cup where he hit a brace at Hull (writing ahead of the Brentford tie in midweek).

So it doesn’t take a genius to work out where Rohl is likely to be most focused in the winter window. Mind you, as someone remarked to me the other day, every club is searching for a striker. To a greater or lesser degree, goals are the most sought after commodity in football.

Also the most expensive. So a lot will depend on what Rohl can afford and how he can generate funds from his existing squad.