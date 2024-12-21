Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stoke City manager, Narcis Pelach, will be without key player, Million Manhoef, when they take on Sheffield Wednesday today.

The 22-year-old attacker has been practically ever-present for the Potters up until now this season, starting all but two of their Championship fixtures and picking up seven goals and assists across all competitions along the way. However he now faces months on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury.

“He thought first of all that he was going to be fine,” Pelach told the media before the trip to Hillsborough. “But then he was not so we had to change him and he has an injury, an MCL injury, and we are going to lose him for at least eight weeks but it could be 12. It's between eight and 12 weeks so a big miss for us. He's a good player and he has produced the team's last three goals, for example. In the number 10 position he did two assists and last week he created the goal that Andy Moran scored. It's a big miss but it's an opportunity for other players.”

The Spaniard also spoke about Danny Röhl’s outfit in the build up to the fixture as well, speaking highly of the work that has been done, whilst also hitting home what a ‘physical’ side they are.

“They are in very good form,” he said. “They’re a very physical team, they play with very physical players all over the pitch. Last season they were struggling but I can imagine after the summer and all the preparation they are in a much better place. You can see they can compete. They are very aggressive, they press and they jump and they try not to give you any time on the ball.

“They are also pragmatic. They try to play when they can but if they can’t, they play forward and they get the ball wide and across. They play with a target striker who can finish crosses. That’s the team that they are: very aggressive defensively, trying to jump and not giving you time on the ball and then offensively they mix it up.”

Wednesday and Stoke face off at 12.30pm this afternoon in one of three early kick offs in the Championship.