Stoke City boss makes admission over Danny Rohl’s ‘different’ Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will provide a tough challenge for Stoke City, with Alex Neil admitting that he’s not sure how the Owls will approach the game.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday are a different beast under Danny Röhl in comparison to earlier in the season, and the upturn in both performances and results in recent games has been testament to that. It’s something that Neil appears wary of.

The hosts are still the favourites given their home advantage and the league position of their opponents, but Röhl’s opposite number knows that the visitors won’t be rolling over when they visit the bet365 Stadium. Stoke, though, have lost their last three games, and are in need of an upturn in fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As quoted by the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters boss said, “You want to go into every game as a fan feeling optimistic and confident that your team’s going to try to win and be the better side - we’ve got to approach it exactly like that. We’ve got to be confident in what we’re doing, believe that we’re going to be the better team and try to win the game. Equally you have to be respectful of your opponent, and know that they're not just going to rock up, roll over and get their belly tickled.

“It's going to be a tough match. They're going to come here with a game plan. It may well be to frustrate us, it may well try to be really aggressive and try to get the first goal and put us on the back foot, that’s down to them. But I think they're very different from what they have been earlier in the season. The Championship changes so often.

“The new coach has had four or five games and they’re a different style than they were before, plus they’ve got experienced players in there. It’s not going to be an easy game. We’re not going to be able to roll these over comfortably. It’s going to be a difficult match and we’re going to have to play well to make sure we win.”