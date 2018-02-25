Still unsigned Sean Clare on Sheffield Wednesday contract talks

Owls starlet Sean Clare says he is fully focused on his football rather than his contract situation.

Clare, who opened the scoring in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to promotion-chasing Aston Villa, becomes a free agent in the summer.

Talks have taken place between Wednesday and the midfielder’s representatives but his long-term future remains unresolved.

“I have left it (the contract) to my agent,” said Clare. “I am just concentrating on playing football. I am enjoying my time here. The manager has put a lot of trust in me to play me against Aston Villa and Derby and hopefully he will continue to do that. There’s a reason he puts trust in the young players, so we just have to believe in ourselves.

“I believe in myself and believe I can go all the way with the right support and trust. The Championship is the next step and hopefully I can keep pushing on.”

Jos Luhukay’s side are now in 17th position, only seven points above the drop zone. But Clare remains “very confident” the Owls possess enough quality to stay clear of trouble.

“We have seen, and the fans have seen, against two of probably the best teams in the league, we have shown we can dominate them,” he said. “We just need to turn them performances into wins.”

Along with Jordan Thorniley and Jack Stobbs, Clare is cup-tied for tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth round replay at Swansea City.

He said: “I thought we played really well, especially the first game, so there’s no reason why we can’t beat them.

“A good cup run is excellent for the team and morale. With big clubs going out, it’s a cup we can realistically win.”

The winner of tie will play either Tottenham Hotspur or Rochdale in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Clare said: “We saw Spurs in the last game. They played well but didn’t get the result. We are a top side, so there’s no reason we can’t beat them.”