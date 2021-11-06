That’s according to Owls midfielder Lewis Wing, who speaking ahead of their first round clash with Plymouth Argyle on Sunday vowed to continue in his mission to show Wednesday fans his best form.

Wing grew up a huge fan of Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard and recalls the 2006 FA Cup final as a major memory in his football development.

Having come into the game late via the non-league scene, the 26-year-old has seen the romance of the competition from its highest levels to its lowest and holds it dear.

“That goal against West Ham speaks for itself,” he said. “That is the FA Cup in a nutshell.

“It’s massive and it’s massive for English football. As a kid you’ve always watched the FA Cup and it’s even bigger in that it’s going to be on telly. You know how many people are going to be watching the game.

“I played in the lower levels when I was playing non-league so I’ve seen it from the bottom to the top and I’m really looking forward to it.

“They were big days. We’d always hope we were drawn for a big away trip, not that there’s a lot I can tell you about those away trips!

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was an inspiration for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing growing up.

“They were good, always good occasions and they bring a lot of money into football clubs. We didn’t have much money at the time and there was always that extra pressure on it.”

Wing impressed in Tuesday evening’s win over Sunderland having sat out the two previous matches. He admitted the period has been a difficult time and vowed to show his best form in the coming weeks as Wednesday seek to reaffirm their automatic promotion push.

“It was a difficult couple of months for me,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve been performing to the best of my abilities so it was good to go out and perform like that. Hopefully I’m back to normal now.