Steven Fletcher: Sheffield Wednesday will need creativity to beat ‘very good’ Hull City

Creativity will be the key for Sheffield Wednesday against Hull City and as they move into the Steve Bruce era, according to Owls striker Steven Fletcher.

The 31-year-old, who was addressing the media ahead of tomorrow’s match against the Tigers, revealed that caretaker manager Steve Agnew had lifted the squad with a new creative style of play.

Owls Steven Fletcher. Pic Steve Ellis

Fletcher said: “Everyone’s different and I’ve played with a lot of managers in my time so each manager brings something different and they will always help you.

“These coaches have come in and they had a short space of time to put their point across before the first game which is not what they wanted but it’s been good.

“Hopefully we can play more attacking football - I don’t want to say we’ll come out and play like Real Madrid but the coaches are trying to put a style of play in place for us and hopefully we can follow it.

“I’ve noticed over the years that I have been playing that when a new manager comes in for some reason or other there’s a lift and it’s happened again.”

And the challenge the home side will pose was not lost on Fletcher, who has scored four goals in 22 matches this season.

“If we create more chances then that’s happy days.

“We’ve been working on that the past few days, just trying to get back to creating chances and scoring goals because we have got players who are good at doing that. With a little bit of guidance we can get better.

“When you look at the squad Hull have got, it’s a very good squad with international players in their team.

“I’m not surprised by their form, I was probably more surprised at the start when they weren’t really doing well.”

Hull, who have won their last five league matches, were held to a 1-1 draw when the two sides met at Hillsborough earlier in the season.