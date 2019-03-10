Steven Fletcher’s injury leaves Sheffield Wednesday facing striker crisis ahead of key Bolton Wanderers clash

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a striker crisis ahead of their trip to second-from-bottom Bolton Wanderers.

Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao are still sidelined by injury while Steven Fletcher is also unlikely to be involved when the Owls head to Bolton on Tuesday night.

Steven Fletcher went off injured against Derby County

Scotland international Fletcher was forced off early in the second half of Saturday's hard-fought draw at Derby County after picking up ankle and knee injuries.

“We don’t know how bad it [Steven Fletcher’s injury] is until we get scans and x-rays," said boss Steve Bruce. "It doesn’t look good."

Gary Hooper played the first half of Friday's development match at home to Crystal Palace but the experienced centre-forward is still not ready to be considered for first-team selection.

Wednesday's crippling injury list leaves Bruce with just Sam Winnall, wearing a protective mask after recently breaking his noise in a second-string match, and Atdhe Nuhiu as his striking options.

Bruce said: "It is a frustration. It is not just strikers. We are eight or 10 down which I have said repeatedly since I walked through the door.

"It has been an ongoing problem for a long time to the the club to their big players but that is what it is.

"We have been unfortunate to be dealt that hand. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do but we still have a big enough and good enough squad from what I have seen to still pose many teams a problem when our attitude is good."

