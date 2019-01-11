Steven Fletcher issues Sheffield Wednesday rallying cry ahead of Yorkshire derby duel with Hull City

Scotland international Steven Fletcher has called on Sheffield Wednesday to be more consistent as they prepare for their first away fixture of 2019.

The Owls slipped from the Championship play-off positions to 16th position in the space of three months after an alarming slump in their fortunes.

Their dip in results prompted Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri to sack manager Jos Luhukay and bring in promotion expert Steve Bruce over the festive period. Bruce, named the Owls' new boss on January 2, will not take the reins until the start of next month.

His assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, along with Lee Bullen, are currently in charge of first-team affairs.

Wednesday's form has improved of late and the Hillsborough outfit head to Yorkshire rivals Hull City tomorrow in high spirits following a five-match undefeated run in all competitions.

Fletcher told The Star: "It’s been an up and down season for us. It’s disappointing because in my first two years we did very well and we were so close.

"But then last year and this year we haven’t started well and you think you can have a go and then come back down with a bang.

"We have got the same squad and we have probably added more talent to it so you think you can push on but it has just been been one of those things.

"I think it’s consistency (in this league). There was a stage a few months ago where we were in the top six and then three games later we were in 16th so we have to show a bit more consistency and try to grind out results.

"We know we’ve got the quality to get up into the top half of the table so we just need to keep plugging away, keep our heads down and keep working hard. If we do that then we can keep going until the end of the season."

It is highly unlikely the Owls will mount a late promotion push. With 20 matches left, there is a double figure points gap between and the top-six placings.

Asked if Wednesday have one eye on next season, Fletcher said: "You never want to write off a season especially at this point but when you are building again with a new manager and new coaching staff so you have just got to keep our heads down and work hard.

"When Hillsborough is bouncing then that lifts us as well so we want to be getting good results now and winning matches."

As for four-goal Fletcher, the big centre-forward is enjoying working under new management.

"They [Agnew and Clemence] have been great," he said. "Training has been structured from the warm up all the way to when we finish.

"The coaches have come in and they have lifted the place so it can only help even more when the gaffer comes in."