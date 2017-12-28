Steve McClaren NOT a contender for Sheffield Wednesday job

Former England manager Steve McClaren is not in the frame to take over at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Star understands that talks had taken place between the two parties but sources at Hillsborough have now said that McClaren is not a contender to take over from Carlos Carvalhal.

McClaren left Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday to 'pursue other options' according to chief executive, and the former Derby and Newcastle manager said: “It’s with much regret I have to return to England and leave my role at Maccabi Tel Aviv. I would like to thank so many people for making my time at Maccabi such a wonderful experience."

Mansford added: “We were delighted when Steve joined us in the summer to work with our coaching staff. Jordi and Steve alongside the rest of the staff have worked very well as a team. We are naturally disappointed Steve decided to pursue other options but this was something we knew could happen right from the start."

The news of McClaren's return to England had bookmakers placing him as favourite to take over at Sheffield Wednesday, with one even suspending betting.

Wednesday go into Saturday's match against Brentford with Lee Bullen in charge. The former owls skipper, who led the team to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, has been given the post on an interim basis, at least until January 1, with the potential for that to carry over into the FA Cup tie with Carlisle.