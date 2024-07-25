Steve Evans says Rotherham United are in better shape than Sheffield Wednesday
Evans was relegated with Rotherham as he returned to take on the position of manager in April, meaning the Millers will go without a Sheffield club on their fixture card this season as they navigate what is expected to be a competitive promotion race in League One. His side will welcome the Blades to the New York Stadium on Saturday.
“I love playing against the Sheffield clubs,” he said. “Why wouldn't you? We've always got a point to prove, haven't we? We're always that little pup looking up at the big boys. It's great. That's no disrespect to anyone. It's the nature of the size of the clubs. We're very proud of what we are, we're very proud of our history.
Evans continued: “Where do we sit in the levels of clubs? We're debt-free, we have a fantastic stadium, a fantastic owner and fans who would die for our club. We're in really good shape. I don't think that can be said about the big Sheffield clubs. But they're both great, traditional clubs.”
In a vast summer recruitment push, two recently departed Wednesday figures have since joined Rotherham; goalkeeper Cameron Dawson and defender Reece James. The Owls have added nine players to their squad as manager Danny Röhl looks to press the accelerator on their second tier ambitions.