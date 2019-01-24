Steve Bruce will play a big role in Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business, says Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri

Incoming manager Steve Bruce will have a major input into Sheffield Wednesday's transfer business, according to chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Time is running out for the Owls, who face Premier League big boys Chelsea in a televised FA Cup fourth round clash at Stamford Bridge this Sunday, to reshape their squad. The transfer window shuts on January 31.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Although Bruce officially begins his new role next week, the four-time promotion winner is understood to be in regular dialogue with Chansiri about their recruitment drive.

Why Dejphon Chansiri feels Steve Bruce is the right man to take Sheffield Wednesday forward

Speaking exclusively to The Star, Chansiri said: "I have done the same with every coach. It is down to the coach to identify players but, of course, I still have the final say."

Chansiri, who has invested heavily in improving the team since buying the club from Milan Mandaric almost four years ago, joked: "If I'm the one who chooses the players, I should not hire a coach and I should be the coach!

"I have always said it is down to the coach to identify potential transfer targets, not me.

"If we cannot achieve the first target, we move on to the second and so on."

Some observers have criticised the club's transfer dealings since they lost to Bruce's Hull City team in the Championship play-off final 2016.

But Chansiri has repeatedly defended their recruitment policy, pointing out that even the top clubs in the country do not hit the jackpot when it comes to buying and selling players.

The Thai businessman said: "Some people right now think the worst of me but I know that had we been promoted in the first two years when we reached the play-offs I would have been the hero, the coach would have been the hero, recruitment and other negative things would never have been brought into question."