Steve Bruce tips new recruit to be a big success at Sheffield Wednesday

As debuts go, Dominic Iorfa could not have wished for a better start to his Wednesday career.

The big defender, a £250,000 buy from Wolverhampton Wanderers on deadline-day, was the unlikely hero for the Owls as they salvaged a point at struggling Rotherham United on Saturday.

Dominic Iorfa scored a late equaliser at Sheffield Wednesday

Iorfa, a second half replacement for the injured Jordan Thorniley, poked home in the 10th minute of added on time to ensure Wednesday's 43-year unbeaten league run at both Millmoor and the AESSEAL New York Stadium remains intact.

With Owls boss Steve Bruce keeping defensive changes to a minimum since landing the Wednesday job, Iorfa has been forced to play the waiting game.

But Bruce is convinced Iorfa, who is contracted to Wednesday until the summer of 2022, will be a big asset for the Championship club in the long-term.

“He has been patient and, with the way the team has been, it has allowed him to settle in," said Bruce.

"The good thing with Dominic, Rolando (Aarons) and Achraf (Lazaar) is they have had two weeks or so with the group. It has given them a chance to get to know their team-mates.

Fernando Forestieri to serve one-match suspension

"I'm sure Dominic will be a big asset to us. He has got all the attributes that I think you need to play for Sheffield Wednesday.

"He is big, powerful, quick and strong and we need a bit more of people like him.

"We’re delighted that we have been able to get him. That (goal) will do him the world of good."

Bruce was unimpressed with the Owls' performance against Rotherham. Wednesday entered the South Yorkshire derby on the back of three successive clean sheets but Millers centre-forward Michael Smith ran them ragged defensively. They were second best in midfield and lacked quality in the final third.

"We made far too many mistakes on a difficult afternoon and we encouraged Rotherham," said Bruce. "We could have conceded another one or two through basic mistakes.

"You can't make mistakes in the Championship. It is the team that doesn't make them that wins.

"Nobody wants to make a mistake but concentration levels for defenders, especially when you are playing on a dry and bobbly pitch and they throw it in the box and they compete with you, has to be right. You have to do the basics and simple things well.

"We forgot it was a game of football and we got sucked into Rotherham's way of playing just like we did at Millwall."

Wednesday moved up a place to 15th in the table after the Rotherham draw. But Bruce accepts the team remain a work in progress.

He said: "We have to have that confidence to pass the ball to each other. We are caught at the minute between 'are we playing or are we not?'

"We will implement that over the next few weeks and months but there is still a lot to do. I have been here for three weeks and I'm delighted with their attitude but we have to find a solution."