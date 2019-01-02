Steve Bruce: The lowdown and history on Sheffield Wednesday’s incoming manager

Have your say

Steve Bruce is set to be unveiled as the 34th manager of Sheffield Wednesday – and here is the lowdown on the 58-year-old.

Bruce is a serial promotion winner from the Championship - he went up twice with Birmingham and twice with Hull.

His most recent stint in the dugout was at Championship giants Aston Villa.

Bruce was sacked in October having led Villa to within one game of the Premier League - they lost out to Fulham in last season's Championship play-off final.

Bruce ironically started his managerial career at Wednesday's bitter rivals Sheffield United.

He was player-manager at Bramall Lane in 1998-99 but resigned at the end of the season.

He then swapped South Yorkshire for West, and arrived at Huddersfield Town but was axed in October 2000 after barely 18 months in charge.

A short spell at Wigan Athletic then followed in 2001 and the Latics reached the Second Division play-offs only to crash out in the semi-finals.

Bruce lasted barely two months in Lancashire before moving on again, this time to Crystal Palace.

But again his spell in the dugout didn’t last long and he was quickly on the move again, this time heading to the Midlands.

His job at Birmingham City remains his longest spell at a club.

Bruce was in situ for just short of six years and led the Blues to the Premier League on two occasions.

He was then poached by Premier League side Wigan but thankfully his second spell in Lancashire lasted a lot longer.

Bruce spent 19 months at the DW Stadium before joining Sunderland.

After his departure from Wearside in November 2011 he spent the rest of the season out of the game before Hull City came calling.

Four years on Humberside delivered plenty of success - including a play-off final win over Wednesday in 2016.

Despite that promotion Bruce resigned prior to the new Premier League season.

He was snapped up by Villa in October 2016 but failed to achieve promotion number five in his 20-year managerial career.

Wednesday will become Bruce's tenth different managerial post and his ninth different club.

