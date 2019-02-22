Steve Bruce targets back-to-back Sheffield Wednesday success at Hillsborough ahead of ‘the big one’

The ten day countdown to the ‘big one’ is on.

But before Steve Bruce and Sheffield Wednesday can turn their attention to the Steel City derby a week on Monday, they must first tackle the challenges posed by Swansea City and Brentford in successive matches at Hillsborough.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

The target for Wednesday’s two games this week is to turn one point to three after their hat-trick of league draws against Millwall, Reading and Rotherham.

Speaking to the Star ahead of Saturday’s match against Graham Potter’s Swansea, Owls chief Steve Bruce stressed the importance of building momentum at home in the run up to the derby against Sheffield United.

He said: “Therein lies the problem, we haven’t won enough at home, it gives us a wonderful opportunity.

“I have to say Swansea are a very good football side, Brentford are a very good football side and we know our neighbours are doing very well at the moment.

“As I have seen in the Championship, it is always difficult but let’s see how we get on and how we deal with it.

“It would be nice to have a return of points, of course it would and it gives us a wonderful opportunity.

“You know we’ve got three games in a week and the big one that everybody is looking forward to, so it’s a start and it’s a chance to get a few results before we take on our neighbours and that’s what we’ll be looking to do if we can.”

With George Boyd a doubt through illness and Fernando Forestieri suspended for a red card against Rotherham, Rolando Aarons could be in line for a first Owls start against the Swans.

On his new signings, Bruce said: “You can see they are going to give us something different which is why we brought them in.

“They got a game for the under-23s which is great.

“Big Dominic has shown us glimpses of what I first saw when we burst onto the scene a few years ago so they all have something to offer.

“Rolando being the type he is, it was easier for him but for Dominic, well he’s just a machine and it wouldn’t matter with him if he hadn’t played for four or five months.

“The defenders have played very very well but it’s just giving him time to settle in.

“All of them are in my mind at the moment, so let’s hope I pick the right ones.”