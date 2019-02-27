Steve Bruce: Sheffield Wednesday have ‘set a certain standard’ ahead of Sheffield derby

Sheffield Wednesday chief Steve Bruce has high standards and he expects his team to meet them in Monday night’s derby against Sheffield United.

His unbeaten Owls side put in a complete performance against Brentford on Tuesday night, as Bruce hailed it their best showing in his time in charge so far.

And moving into their final of three home matches at Hillsborough, the four-time promotion winning manager expects nothing less than a similarly strong showing against their city rivals.

He said: "They set a certain standard against Brentford and if they stay like that we could have a really decent end to the season.

"We have a huge game now to look forward to next Monday. I'm looking forward to it. A packed Hillsborough is what we play football for.

"They have shown second half at Millwall, first half on Saturday and for 90 minutes against Brentford what they can do.

“I can't fault them for their effort and endeavour and what they are trying to do. We know we have got decent footballers here. They are working extremely hard and that's all I can ask.”

With six days to prepare for the match, Bruce said that the winning feeling – and successful tactical changes – would keep spirits high in the Wednesday camp.

"We will enjoy the victory. We have won back-to-back home games which was important and it was the manner of it too.

"Brentford are a good side and we made them not look so good.

“A big well done to Liam [Palmer]. He performed fantastically well. I asked him to go across to the left and he played there with ease. I think he quite enjoyed it.

"Sometimes a player can go over the other side and quite enjoy it because it opens up the pitch. That sounds ridiculous but I was very pleased with him and big Dom [Iorfa] with his pace and athleticism gives us another dimension.”

Despite the Owls’ recent results taking them up to 12th and just six points off the play-off places, Bruce is not letting ambition get the better of him for the remainder of the campaign as he said prioritising fans’ enjoyment was the main goal moving forward.

“We can't get too carried away. Let's enjoy the moment. The club has had a bit of a tough time and that is why I am here.

"It is nice to see the supporters enjoying their team play.

"After Brentford, who knows.”