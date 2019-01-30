Steve Bruce’s arrival means the Sheffield Wednesday squad are playing for their future says Cameron Dawson

The future is bright but it’s also uncertain for Sheffield Wednesday’s players as Steve Bruce prepares to assume his position in the Owls dugout.

It’s been a turbulent season so far as Hillsborough prepares to welcome its fourth manager this campaign after Jos Luhukay, Lee Bullen and Steve Agnew all held the title of manager or caretaker manager in the last five months.

Owls Cameron Dawson. Pic Steve Ellis.

With each new face has come an altered starting line-up for Wednesday – a fact that Cameron Dawson knows only too well.

After being handed the number one shirt by Luhukay in August at the expense of Keiren Westwood, Dawson now finds himself back behind the Irish international in the goalkeeping pecking order in S6.

But the 23-year-old is aware that new management will mean a new chance to impress once Bruce takes over on Friday.

"Everyone is playing for their futures,” Dawson said.

"When a new manager comes in, that is always the case.

"All the lads will be desperate to work hard and catch his eye.”

There has been much talk around the arrival of the four-time promotion winning manager this week, sparked by Sunday night’s Match of the Day debate between Danny Murphy, Ruud Gullit and Alex Scott where Bruce came under fire for taking time off for a family holiday before starting at Wednesday.

But the delayed onset of the Bruce era has not concerned Dawson, who says he is looking forward to starting with a manager of such pedigree.

He said: "Steve has been around for years and years. He knows the league inside out. He knows what he is coming into.

"There are no expectations at the minute. We are going game by game and taking it step by step.

“Hopefully we can get a bit of confidence into the team and put a few wins together and go from there.”

Wednesday’s first test with Bruce at the helm will come in Saturday's Championship clash at Portman Road against struggling Ipswich Town.

After taking eight points from their last five league games, Owls fans will be hoping for an improvement on their current league position of 17th as the season reaches its climax.

Sunday night’s 3-0 FA Cup fourth round defeat at the hands of Premier League Chelsea means that Wednesday’s sole focus is the league, with18 games of the season remaining.