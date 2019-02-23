Steve Bruce praises first half performance of ‘worthy winners’ Sheffield Wednesday after 3-1 win over Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce was full of praise for his side’s clinical finishing in the first half of their 3-1 win over Swansea City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls scored all three of their goals in the first 45 minutes as an Adam Reach brace and a spectacular bicycle kick from Steven Fletcher were enough to wrap up the three points against the Swans.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

Swansea found their way back into the game in the second half, but with the damage already done Bruce felt his side were worthy winners.

Speaking to the Star, he said: “We made hard work of it in the second half, but first half the way we went about it, considering two or three are sick and are not great and two or three are carrying knocks.

“Two of them in particular haven’t played for months, I knew the second half was going to be a bit of a struggle for us.

“I didn’t know it was going to be that big of a struggle after the first half but I was delighted the way we went about it in the first half.

“We were clinical, we went after them. The game plan certainly worked against them to go and get after the ball and if you get after the ball and press high like we did then it takes some doing to sustain it.

“Second half left a little bit to be desired but overall we were worthy winners.”

Bruce named four changes to the starting line-up as captain Tom Lees returned from injury and new boys Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar were both handed their first Wednesday starts.

Morgan Fox was missing with a back spasm and George Boyd was absent with illness, having also sat out Friday’s training session.

Fernando Forestieri also missed the match as he served his one match suspension for last week’s red card at Rotherham United.

“I was delighted with the two loanees and of course big Iorfa coming on,” Bruce said.

“I thought they did terrific on their debuts, up the left hand side they gave us a bit of pace and a bit of energy which was good to see.”

Next up Wednesday face Brentford under the lights at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, before the Steel City Derby against Sheffield United a week on Monday.