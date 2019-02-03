Steve Bruce outlines his thinking behind Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer business

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has spoken of his joy over the Owls' deadline-day business.

The Owls recruited Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dominic Iorfa for an undisclosed fee and Newcastle United pair Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar on loan last Thursday.

Aarons, who spent the first half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Czech club Slovan Liberec, made a cameo appearance as a substitute in Wednesday's hard-fought 1-0 triumph at Ipswich Town. Iorfa and Lazaar were not included in the matchday squad.

Bruce told The Star: "I'm delighted with what we have brought in. We have brought in a bit of youth and pace and I think that will enhance the squad."

Winger Aarons and left-sided player Lazaar are set to remain at Hillsborough until the end of the campaign.

Aarons, 23, has not featured in the Premier League for Newcastle in December 2017 while Moroccan international Lazaar, 27, has failed to make a senior appearance for the Tyneside club.

"I have to thank Newcastle," said Bruce. "They were extremely generous and we pulled off a couple of players.

"I have known big Dominic Iorfa for a long, long time now and a couple of years ago I thought he was going to be a world beater.

"Wolves have not played him. He is young, athletic and quick so he will be a really good addition to the team and I'm delighted to have him."

Bruce explained why Iorfa, who has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract with Wednesday, did not feature at Portman Road.

He said: “It was a rush to get the deal done. He didn’t have any boots or anything to travel with as it was such a rush on deadline day.

"Dominic is here for the next three and a half years and, in the back of my mind, I was not going to make any changes to the back four because they have done so well.

"I decided that we will see him on Monday. I'm delighted we have got him because he is a good player."