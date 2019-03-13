Steve Bruce on why Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘swagger’ against Bolton gives them a fighting chance of reaching the play-offs

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce praised his side for their attitude and approach in a testing match against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Owls secured a 2-0 win on a blustery night in the north west thanks to goals from Steven Fletcher and Rolando Aarons to move within three points of the play-off places.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

Speaking to the Star after the match, Bruce praised his side in another result that keeps his unbeaten start to life as Owls manager alive.

He said: “I think the whole game hinged on the first goal and what a bit of quality that was and to be fair in the first half that was the only real bit of quality.

“How often have I said it in this Championship in an awful night where you probably wouldn’t send out a lifeboat with wind and swirling rain, a difficult pitch it’s our worst nightmare.

“We had a real swagger about us which was nice to see, we enjoyed the ball and we could have had another two or three goals couldn’t we.

“It was a plus for us that Fletcher was fit, I didn’t expect that, but typical Fletch wanted to get out there and capped it with a great goal.”

Fletcher, who hobbled off in last weekend’s match against Derby County, was a doubt heading into the match in a growing list of Owls injuries.

Wednesday have one match remaining before the next international break to continue leading the chasing pack for the play-offs with just nine games left this season.

Bruce said: “They’ve given us everything they have got and we’ve given ourselves a squeak so let’s see how the results go tomorrow night and look forward to the home game on Saturday against Blackburn.

“All we can do is hope and we’ve given ourselves a wonderful six weeks, I couldn’t have wished for a better start.

“But, we’ve got to do it again. We’ve got to replicate it to give ourselves a chance.”