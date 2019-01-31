Steve Bruce on why bouncing Owls fans were key to his decision to join Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s fans are well known for bouncing during matches and it looks like it might have been a key part in Steve Bruce choosing to take over as Owls manager.

Speaking to the media in his first press conference as Wednesday boss, Bruce said the stature of the club and the memory of the fans bouncing in their play-off final defeat in 2016 were big reasons he decided to take on the role at Hillsborough.

Bruce, who guided Hull City to a 1-0 win over the Owls at Wembley, is keen to guide the Owls fan base to success after seeing the potential in the capital three years ago.

On why he took the job, Bruce said: “Sheffield Wednesday the club. History. The support.

“I’ll never forget the support two years ago in the play-off final, they bounced Wembley that day and I thought what an unbelievable club that would be to get moving.

“Also the enthusiasm of the chairman. Yes, he’s a bit off the wall at times and I understand that, but his enthusiasm for where he wants the club to be.

“You ask him about budgets and there is none. He just tries his best. Deep down he wants the club to achieve and he’ll try his best to as well as they possibly can and that’s why I’m here.”

Bruce is under no illusion that turning the tide at Wednesday is a big test, but believes that the club has already made steps in the right direction under the guidance of Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence who were at the helm in his absence.

“It’s been a difficult time for the club in the last 18 months in terms of results and I hope I can turn that around,” he said.

“But if not we’ve got to be patient and put a team together that will take us ultimately back to where we want to be.

“There no question it’s a big challenge. I would first of all like to thank the two Steves, they’ve done a great job in difficult circumstances and they were delighted to get started.

“There’s a job to be done and there isn’t a magic wand. We’d all love to do an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and win eight out of nine, that would be wonderful. We know that’s going to be difficult but that’s got to be the aim.”