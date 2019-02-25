Steve Bruce on his respect for Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals

Manager Steve Bruce has revealed his admiration for Brentford ahead of Tuesday's clash between the two mid-table Championship teams.

Although the 16th-placed Bees are currently one point and one place worse off than the Owls, Thomas Frank's team go to Hillsborough on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Hull City.

Bruce, who hopes Morgan Fox (back), Jordan Thorniley (concussion) and George Boyd (illness) will be available for selection, told The Star: "Brentford are a very good team. I have got nothing but wonderful admiration for the way they go about their business.

"They are a well run club from top to bottom and they are building a new stadium. They buy cheap players and sell them for millions. They lose their managers but they still go a long the same way and keep unearthing good players.

"I don't know how many players they have sold for millions over the last few years but they have certainly done well in that department.

"I think Mark Warburton started it years ago and they have got an environment where they flourish."

Said Benrahma grabbed a hat-trick as the Bees thrashed Bruce's old club Hull. Top scorer Neal Maupay netted his 22nd goal of the season and Kamohelo Mokotjo was also on target to ensure the Bees clinched a sixth straight home win.

"Brentford have got players like (Neal) Maupay and (Ollie) Watkins so they are a good side," said Bruce. "They are similar to Reading and will be a little bit expansive.

"We will have to be at our best to beat them."

Wednesday are seeking to build on their stylish 3-1 victory over Swansea City.

Bruce said: "I have had a decent return. We are six unbeaten and that is all you can ask for.

"A big thank you to everybody from the chairman, the staff and supporters for helping me. I'm very, very pleased with everybody concerned."