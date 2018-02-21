Steve Bruce not expecting talented Aston Villa pair to be fit for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Steve Bruce is not putting much faith in having two of his more influential players being available for Saturday's arrival at Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Grealish and 14-goal striker Albert Adomah both missed the 1-1 draw with Preston on Tuesday night and according to Bruce, the likelihood is they will also be unavailable to take on the Owls.

Grealish is suffering from a calf injury while it's Adomah's hamstring that has kept him out.

“If I was a betting man then I’d say they were both unlikely to make the weekend," Bruce told Birmingham Mail "We'll see how they are I still think Saturday might be too soon.

"The fear for us all is you play them, they come back too early and they're out then for six or eight weeks and they miss the tickly bit."

"We're missing a few," added Bruce. "Our attacking players with their assists, the creative ones.

"(Robert Snodgrass) had to go off ill, (Ahmed Elmohamady) wasn't 100 per cent. With Adomah and Grealish all of a sudden four or five of a team that has been doing so well are in the with the doc."