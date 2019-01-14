Steve Bruce is well aware of where Sheffield Wednesday need to improve to kick on

Sheffield Wednesday are a club in transition - and manager-in-waiting Steve Bruce is acutely aware of where the Owls must improve to go to the next level.

Although he formally takes charge of the Owls on February 1, Bruce remains in regular contact with his trusted aides Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Bruce spoke to Agnew, who is holding the fort until his arrival early next month, following Wednesday's dismal showing at Hull City last weekend.

Caretaker boss Agnew told The Star: "After a result like Saturday, he was as frustrated at what happened. We had a chat about how the afternoon went and there was not too much positivity in that.

"Steve is aware of where we are at and what we need to move forward. I have known Steve for a number of years and he does not miss much."

There is a strong possibility the Owls will add to their squad before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month. It is understood Wednesday are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Steve Bruce takes over as Sheffield Wednesday boss on February 1

"Steve is aware of what we have got and where he feels we need to improve," said Agnew. "I am sure those discussions will continue."

The Owls will be aiming to get back on track when they face Luton Town in an FA Cup third round replay at Kenilworth Road tonight. The original tie finished goalless, with Wednesday spurning a host of good opportunities to book their place in the next phase of the competition.

Should the Owls get through, a fourth round trip to Premier League Chelsea awaits.

Agnew said: "It is a difficult cup tie. Luton are flying high. They had a good result at Sunderland and have good players.

"We had the chances at home. They will feel they have done the hard work and want to turn us over on their patch.

"But what greater prize in the next round than a trip to Stamford Bridge in the next round and the chance to play one of the best sides in Europe. What more do you want as a professional footballer than to go and play against the top players in the world, let alone England?

"It will be a big incentive and motivation for everybody.

"Our priority is the performance. If we produce what we expect then the result generally follows. If finances follow that, fantastic for the club."