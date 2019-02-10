Steve Bruce insists he needs time to revive Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes

Manager Steve Bruce has stressed he needs time to turn around Sheffield Wednesday's fortunes.

The Owls are lying in 16th position after Saturday's draw with Reading in Bruce's first home match in charge.

Owls manager Steve Bruce

Bruce, who has not ruled out a late play-off push, said: "There are a lot of challenges. That’s why I have come here.

"There is one common denominator you need and that’s time. We understand that we don’t get a lot of it these days but there is lot of work to be done, there are players who are out of contract in the summer who are itching for a new deal so it’s an important two or three months. I will try to rejuvenate and turn it round.

"I am under no illusion how difficult it is going to be but I think the supporters here understand there is a big job on. The club has had a tough time for 18 months so it is up to me to shake it again and get the team going again.

Match verdict: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Reading 0

"We did it a couple of years ago, weren’t quite good enough twice and we have to get up to them levels again."

Wednesday spurned several chances to beat Reading and record a third straight league win. The hosts could have won it at the death when Liam Palmer found Adam Reach six yards out but the attacking midfielder blazed over.

Bruce refused to criticise Reach for the late miss.

"I have been very impressed with him," said Bruce, who claimed Reach was "easily" Wednesday's best player on the day. "Just because he misses a chance he doesn’t go down in estimation of what I think of him as a player.

"Of course it would be lovely for him to have won us the game but we have all missed big chances. Hopefully he will forget it and get on with it on Tuesday."

Former Birmingham City and Hull City chief Bruce is a big admirer of Reach's qualities.

Bruce said: "He is quiet, he’s got a confidence about him which is good, which you need to have. He has gone about his job and this club has been good to him. I’ve seen him score a 30 yarder down at Villa Park a few months ago and I have always thought he was a good player."