Steve Bruce gives injury updates on Josh Onomah and Joost Van Aken 

Steve Bruce, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, has confirmed that defender Joost Van Aken will miss the rest of the season through injury.

However midfielder Josh Onomah could return to action after the international break, but will not be fit in time for tomorrow’s league match against Blackburn Rovers.

Joost Van Aken.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Championship clash at Hillsborough, Bruce said: “Van Aken is definitely out for the rest of the season.

“Look at all of them, that has been what has plagued the club unfortunately. It is what it is, we have to get on with it and there’s nothing I can do.”

Van Aken has featured just two times for Wednesday this season, on the opening day against Wigan and in the first round of the EFL Cup against Sunderland but has been out with an ankle injury.

Tottenham loanee Onomah has been hit with hamstring complaints in both legs but should feature before the end of the campaign.

“He won't be available for Saturday, we are hoping that he will be available for Stoke in a couple of weeks obviously,” Bruce said.

“It’ll be good to see Josh back. He played very well for me at Aston Villa and it’s fair to say that just with the number of appearances he’s made here that it hasn’t gone as well as either party would like.

“I’m a big admirer of Josh and I’m pleased that he is up and running and hopefully he will have some part to play in the next few games.”

Onomah has played 13 times for the Owls since joining on a season-long loan on deadline day, with his last appearance coming in Bruce’s first match as manager against Ipswich in February.