Steve Bruce: Five things you may not know about the incoming Sheffield Wednesday manager

Steve Bruce is expected to be named the new Owls' boss later today. Here are five things you may not know about the 58-year-old.

Cabbage-throwing incident at Villa

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

You've heard of Barcelona fans chucking a pig's head at Luis Figo.

Well, for Steve Bruce he was subjected to having a cabbage thrown his way during his final days as Aston Villa boss.

It came during Villa's draw against Preston - which proved to be Bruce's final game in charge.

Safe to say, Bruce was not amused. He said: “Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone.”

He started his career in the dugout at the Lane

When rumours of Bruce's arrival at S6 started, people were quick to bring up the fact that he actually started his fledgling managerial career at Bramall Lane.

That spell in charge, back in 1998, saw him arrive as a player-manager although he retired from the playing side that year to concentrate on his role as the boss.

However, he would last just one season before leaving during what was a torrid time behind the scenes at the club.

Two decades on, he is now returning to the Steel City.

Not overawed by rivalries

Bruce is set to cross the divide for a third time in his managerial career.

His allegiance to boyhood club Newcastle United was common knowledge by the time he arrived as Sunderland manager in 2009.

He lasted two-and-a-half years on Wearside and later suggested that his Newcastle roots played a role in being dismissed.

Bruce then crossed another bitter divide, this time when he arrived as Aston Villa manager.

Bruce's longest spell at a club was the six years he spent at Birmingham.

With his latest move, Bruce clearly doesn't have a problem with ruffling feathers of supporters.

One of his most famous games was against Wednesday

Mention Steve Bruce to Wednesdayites of a certain age and they will instantly harp back to 1993.

Bruce scored two headers in injury time to turn the game on its head.

That brace sealed a crucial win for Alex Ferguson's side in a season where they would go on to win the Premier League - and become champions of England for the first time in 26 years.

Many herald that match as the start of so-called "Fergie Time".

Never played for his country

For someone who lifted the Premier League three times and also won three FA Cups, Bruce was surprisingly overlooked when it came to getting the call from his country.

A solitary cap for England B in 1987 was as good as it got for the centre-half.