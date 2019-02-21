Steve Bruce calls for big Sheffield Wednesday improvement ahead of Swansea City test

Steve Bruce is demanding his Owls players improve their concentration levels heading into their Championship meeting with Swansea City.

The Wednesday chief was left fuming after their poor showing against relegation-threatened Rotherham United on Saturday.

Dominic Iorfa's dramatic equaliser in the 10th minute of added on time flattered the Owls, who were second best for long periods.

Although the draw stretched Wednesday's unbeaten run under Bruce to four matches, the 58-year-old rued the number of errors his team made at the ASSEAL New York Stadium.

Manager Bruce told The Star: "We were disappointing on Saturday and we made too many mistakes. Rotherham are fighting for their lives and play a certain way.

"We went from being rock solid and that is what was disappointing. It was all our undoing. We started off bright enough and got a good goal and we conceded within a minute or so, which is not acceptable.

Owls boss Steve Bruce

"You can't win games in the Championship unless you do the basics right.

"Yes, we have got some good footballers. Yes, we want to play some more and we will try to encourage them to play more.

"But we have to eliminate the silly mistakes which obviously the club was littered with before Christmas.

"We will work on that and their concentration levels. That has to be at a good level."

Defensively the Owls will be looking for a big improvement when they host Swansea on Saturday. Bruce's side leaked two goals at Rotherham and would have conceded more had the Millers finishing been up to scratch.

"We gave Rotherham chances and confidence," said Bruce. "We made mistakes and that is the most disappointing thing.

"We have had a chat about it and we move on.

"As long as you learn from the mistakes, that's all that matters."

Meanwhile, Wednesday have sold-out their 3,132 ticket allocation for the trip to Derby County on Saturday, March 9.