Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Steve Bruce is back in management and will face the Owls later this month.

Bruce has been out of the game for some time now since leaving West Bromwich Albion after a short stint in 2022. They were the second club he’d been in charge of since his unceremonious exit from Hillsborough, the first - of course - being Newcastle United.

Now it’s been confirmed that he is back in the saddle, this time in League One, with Blackpool naming him as Neil Critchley’s replacement at Bloomfield Road on a two-year contract. His first game will be against Exeter City on September 14th, just a few days before the Owls come to town in the Carabao Cup.

Blackpool owner, Simon Sadler, thinks that they’ve got the right man, and it has also been confirmed that Steve Agnew - an assistant of Bruce’s at Wednesday, has also joined the club.

Sadler told the club’s official website, "I'm confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool Football Club. His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.

“Additionally, Steve’s ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us. Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former-players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities. We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad.”

Danny Röhl’s Wednesday saw off Hull City and Grimsby Town in the first two rounds of the competition, and fans will be hoping they make it three for three by knocking out the man that many feel left them in the lurch in 2019.