Steve Agnew: Sheffield Wednesday ‘lacked desire’ in Hull City defeat

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew believes Sheffield Wednesday lacked “intensity or desire” in a frustrating 3-0 defeat to Hull City.

Wednesday were on the back foot for most of the game as Hull comfortably cruised to their sixth league win in a row under Championship manager of the month Nigel Adkins.

Reflecting on the match, Agnew said he was disappointed not to see an improvement in his Owls side.

He said: “It’s a disappointing result and a bitterly disappointing performance. We were never in the game, we never showed any intensity or desire and Hull thoroughly deserved the win.

“It’s one of them afternoons where it does tell us things about players and they have to understand what we require and what’s needed to become a successful team.

“What we have found is that they are a decent, good group of players and they’re honest with each other. They are as disappointed as we are.

“What we have to solve is the reasons why and that’s what we will do before Tuesday’s game at Luton.”

Hull took the lead late in the first half after Jarrod Bowen cut inside to rifle a shot past Keiren Westwood, who had kept Wednesday in the match until that point.

The home side made it two through a Bowen penalty after Chris Martin was brought down by Westwood in the box and a thundering Fraizer Campbell half-volley was enough to seal the three points for Hull.

“Hull were more determined, they played on the front foot, created chances and scored goals and we were the complete opposite,” Agnew said.

“Even in possession we didn’t move the ball quick, we din’t move the ball forward quickly. It was just a really, really disappointing afternoon.

“We’d like to think that there had been some momentum built over the Christmas period as a solid base and the goals had stopped going in and we did work on the attacking side this week, but a week is not a long time in football.

“We are disappointed not to see any of what we thought we would see today, even if it was just in spells of the game, we didn’t see it which is obviously frustrating.”

“I know they are genuine players and they will be frustrated that they haven’t put a performance in that pleases us and equally wouldn’t please Steve Bruce.

“We have to take a reality check and realise where we are and what we need to do to turn it around.”