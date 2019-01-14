Steve Agnew relishing prospect of ‘proper English FA Cup tie’ to put Hull defeat behind Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s next match could not come soon enough for caretaker manager Steve Agnew.

Luckily enough for the interim Owls boss, tomorrow night’s FA Cup third round replay against Luton Town will give his squad the perfect opportunity to put the nightmare of Saturday’s performance against Hull City behind them.

Sheffield Wednesday's Steve Agnew.'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Wednesday travel to Kenilworth Road with the prospect of a fourth round tie at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge as reward for overcoming high-flying League One Luton.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s match, Agnew said the game will be the perfect opportunity for the Owls to implement the principles they have worked hard on during training that were not put into place in Saturday’s 3-0 league defeat to Nigel Adkins’ Hull.

Agnew said of the defeat at the KCOM Stadium: “It was a concern because I did not see it coming. It was hard to put our finger on (what went wrong).

“We have watched it back and analysed it. We take that forward into the Luton game. I could not see a positive, other than Keiren (Westwood) keeping us in the game to half-time.

“What we had seen in previous games was a rock solid team shape behind the ball and a threat on the break. But we didn’t show any of that.

“We had a chat with the players and there was a lot of honest feedback. They were disappointed in their own performances. Well below what we expect.”

And Agnew made it clear that buck stops with the Wednesday players come kick off after a disappointing display against the Tigers saw two-goal Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki terrorise the Owls defence.

“Ultimately, we can guide the players how we want them to perform but when they cross the white line certain decisions are down to them. They made lots of wrong decisions on Saturday.

“We go again at Luton. That is the best thing after the disappointment of Saturday, to play again so soon.

“A proper English FA Cup tie at Kenilworth Road has the makings of a good fixture.”