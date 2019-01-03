Steve Agnew poised to face the media for the first time since Steve Bruce’s appointment as Sheffield Wednesday manager

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence are set to take charge of training for the first time tomorrow as the Owls prepare host League One high-fliers Luton Town in the FA Cup.

The pair are overseeing first-team affairs, with new manager Steve Bruce not beginning his role until February 1 for personal reasons.

Agnew, the uncle to Jordan Rhodes and brother-in-law of the loaned out Owls striker’s father, Andy, and Clemence are Bruce's long-time coaching associates.

Agnew was Bruce's No 2 at Aston Villa while Clemence has previously worked with Bruce in a coaching capacity at Sunderland, Hull City and Villa.

The duo were in the stands for the recent victories against Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

Agnew faces the media at 1pm tomorrow ahead of Wednesday's third round tie with the Hatters on Saturday, kick-off 12:30pm. The Championship club say Bruce "will be officially unveiled as Owls boss at a Hillsborough press conference in due course".

Lee Bullen remains part of the senior coaching set-up. He earned plenty of plaudits after guiding Wednesday to two victories and two draws in his four matches as caretaker manager. Their improved run of form has lifted the Owls up to 16th in the rankings, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, young striker Omar Damba has signed his first professional contract with Wednesday following a successful trial period with the club's development squad. The striker joins from Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy, or RIASA as it is more commonly known, where former Owls skipper Rob Jones is head academy coach.

Damba said: "It’s an historic club and I’m here to give everything and help the team. I want to score goals."