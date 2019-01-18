Steve Agnew gives return date for Sheffield Wednesday’s Gary Hooper and update on Kieran Lee

Gary Hooper could be back in first team training for Sheffield Wednesday within the next three or four weeks, according to caretaker manager Steve Agnew.

The 30-year-old forward is yet to make an appearance for the Owls this season after suffering a string of injuries and setbacks that have kept him on the sidelines with fellow long-term absentee Kieran Lee.

But there’s reason for optimism among Wednesdayites hoping to see Hooper make a first team appearance before the end of the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Owls’ match against Wigan on Saturday, Agnew said: “Gary Hooper is going well, he’s back running now and I saw him the other day and he said to me that he would hopefully be back in and around training in maybe three to four weeks.”

Hooper, who bagged 11 goals for Wednesday last season, has not made a senior appearance since December 2017 but Agnew is hopeful the former Norwich City man can make an impact before the campaign draws to a close.

“He’s a terrific player and he’s got a proven track record of scoring goals in the Championship, so he’ll be a real bonus to us,” the interim boss said.

Meanwhile Agnew confirmed that Kieran Lee who, like Hooper, is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season is set for more time out.

“Kieran has had a little bit of a setback with his knee so it’s hard to put a time on him at the moment,” he said.

Steve Bruce’s deputy will take charge of his first home league game against Wigan on Saturday and has been boosted by the returns of Lucas Joao, Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson in time for the game.

Joey Pelupessy and Fernando Forestieri, who have also been out with injuries, are not yet ready for selection.