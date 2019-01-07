Steve Agnew gives insight into newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce’s style of football

Know-how, a wealth of experience, good contacts and a managerial CV that includes four promotions to the Premier League.

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is the real deal.

Steve Bruce will officially take over as Sheffield Wednesday on February 1

The 58-year-old, who will officially take charge of the Owls on February 1, is acutely aware of the demands of the Championship. He knows it is a gruelling, unforgiving division.

And Bruce's first task when he arrives at Hillsborough will be to lead them to Championship safety. Another poor run of form could see the club dragged back into a battle for survival.

But in the long term, Bruce will be aiming to transform them into promotion contenders by playing a stylish, entertaining brand of football.

Steve Agnew, the Owls' caretaker boss, told The Star: "At Hull, Steve played a back-three and it was a back-three, not five. We had wing-backs who played high.

"Now I'm not saying we're going to do that but I think the balance of Steve, myself and Stephen Clemence - we've all got different ideas on how the game should be played.

"Steve is a good coach. He was a top-class central defender so understands how to defend and organise a team.

"But equally, he played at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Any player that has played under what I consider the best attacking coaches in recent years, then that says everything about Steve.

"He would love our team to play in a way that you can identify as being organised and solid but also rotate, cross balls and score goals."

Agnew, brought up in Barnsley, believes Wednesday have a "talented group of players" and that they will get the right balance in the team that is required to be successful at this level.

"There are goal-scorers in the midfield area and at the top end of the pitch," he said. "And, as you have seen in recent weeks, the back four and goalkeeper's have kept the shots to a minimum and conceded very few goals.

"In time, the supporters will see a very, very attractive team to watch.

"Obviously, from a football point of view, you want clean sheets and you want to win 5-0 every week but we know that's not possible.

"We will improve on all aspects of play but certainly give the supporters a team that they enjoy coming down and watching to play."

With 20 matches remaining, the Owls are currently 16th in the standings. Wednesday trail Derby County, who occupy the final play-off place, by 11 points.

Agnew, whose first league as the Owls' interim boss is away to his former club Hull City this Saturday, said: "The Championship is very demanding and there's always a team that can put a run of games together.

"It's important we continue with the momentum that's been built over recent games.

"We can't really look too far ahead of ourselves because that's when you get caught out.

"The players are confident at the minute, so let's see."