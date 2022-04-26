The League One play-off race remains on a knife-edge and will go to the last day of the campaign on Sunday, with Darren Moore's side currently one place and one point outside the top six.

But their fate remains in their own hands and they will move back into the play-offs if they avoid defeat against relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday legend Terry Curran (left) pictured with another club icon, Trevor Francis.

“It’s difficult because everybody wants to beat you [...] it’s their cup final,” said Curran, who was a key member of the Sheffield Wednesday side promoted from the third tier under Jack Charlton in the 1979/80 season.

"You have got to have a player that says ‘forget this, we are going to beat them’. Can someone drag us out of this division?

"We need someone for these next two games to say ‘right, we’re Sheffield Wednesday, I’m going to get us into the Championship.’

"It’s not easy, it’s going to be difficult, but we need that type of player to be able to do it.”

Fan favourite Terry Curran during his playing days.

Curran, now 67, was inducted into the The Star’s Football Hall of Fame at its annual Football Awards on Monday evening in recognition of his contribution to the beautiful game in this part of the world.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan, who has scored nine goals from midfield this season - including several spectacular long-range strikes - was also crowned Sheffield Wednesday’s player of the year.

Could the Scot be the hero Curran feels today’s team needs?

"He’s been our best player this year,” said the lifelong Owl.

"He’s too good for this league, but he will tell you himself it ain’t easy, it’s a difficult league.

"He's played with a stronger team than what I played with so it should be a little bit easier for him.”

Curran, who also played for Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers, added: ”At the end of the day you have to go and prove it.

"You have to be someone who can lead the team and take the fans with you, and get us over that line.