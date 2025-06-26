Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will have to wait a few months into the 2025/26 season before their rivalry can be rekindled.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder completed the double over their cross-city rivals in 2024/25, but has since been relieved of his duties at the club, with the Blades appointing Ruben Selles as his replacement. The Spaniard will get his first taste of the Steel City derby later this year, and is likely to be up against a new Wednesday boss as well given that Danny Röhl’s time in South Yorkshire appears to be coming to an end.

The first derby of the season will be at Hillsborough when the Blades visit S6 on November 22nd, with the Bramall Lane fixture taking place three months later on February 21st. It will be very interesting to see what kind of position both teams are in by the time the two games roll around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday will rekindle their Sheffield United rivalry in November

Of course both fixtures are subject to change given the nature of the rivalry and possibility of them being televised, however that will only be done closer to the time - if they are changed - and will be confirmed by the EFL in due course.

Other key dates include an opening day fixture away at Leicester City, a rare home day on Boxing Day as Hull City come to town, while the campaign will draw to a close at Hillsborough against West Bromwich Albion.

The 2025/26 Championship will officially get underway on Friday August 8th as Birmingham City play host to Ipswich Town for an evening game at St. Andrews, with two of the recent second-tier returns kicking things off in the second tier.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join