Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls forward enjoyed two excellent seasons with the club after being snapped up by Darren Moore following relegation to League One, and his role in the promotion season of 2022/23 will never be forgotten. His third season, however, didn’t go how he’d have hoped as he spent the bulk of the season out of the squad completely under Danny Röhl.

Now, with the 35-year-old’s deal expiring at the end of next month, he has said his goodbyes via social media, thanking fans for their support during his time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have not been on this for some time now,” he said on Twitter. “But I just wanted to say personally from the bottom of my heart - thank you to everyone at SWFC. This past year has not been what I wanted, and how I wanted my career here to finish. I have been gutted about it and wish it was different. As everyone who knows me knows, all I wanted to do was play. I am so happy the teamed stayed up because you all deserve it.