'Stay with me forever' - Sheffield Wednesday striker bids farewell with emotional thank you message
The Owls forward enjoyed two excellent seasons with the club after being snapped up by Darren Moore following relegation to League One, and his role in the promotion season of 2022/23 will never be forgotten. His third season, however, didn’t go how he’d have hoped as he spent the bulk of the season out of the squad completely under Danny Röhl.
Now, with the 35-year-old’s deal expiring at the end of next month, he has said his goodbyes via social media, thanking fans for their support during his time at the club.
“I have not been on this for some time now,” he said on Twitter. “But I just wanted to say personally from the bottom of my heart - thank you to everyone at SWFC. This past year has not been what I wanted, and how I wanted my career here to finish. I have been gutted about it and wish it was different. As everyone who knows me knows, all I wanted to do was play. I am so happy the teamed stayed up because you all deserve it.
“I have had some of the best memories a footballer can get at this club with the promotion last year, and that will stay with me forever. The game at home against Peterborough was the best atmosphere I have ever seen and been involved in. I will be seeing you soon at Hillsborough as my son who's now a massive fan wants to watch all the games. Thank you.”