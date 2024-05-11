Important statement issued to Sheffield Wednesday season ticket holders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reminded of a deadline to renew their season tickets in order to keep hold of their current seats.

From the evening of Monday May 20, all unsold seats at Hillsborough will be available to buy for new season ticket members.

The Star understands Wednesday season ticket sales are performing well heading into the new campaign, with a count of sales ahead of the Owls’ final home game against West Brom believed to be far in excess of the corresponding fixture last season.

A club statement on Friday evening read in part: “Season Ticket holders for the 2023/24 campaign who have not yet renewed for 2024/25 have 10 days remaining to guarantee their current spot at Hillsborough.