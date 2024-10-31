Marvin Johnson may have been on the losing side for Sheffield Wednesday against Brentford, but can be delighted with his night’s work.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who played as a left wingback for Wednesday against the Bees, had a tough job on his hands as he came up against Bryan Mbeumo at the Gtech Community Stadium, but considering an entire division separates them he managed to do an excellent job.

Johnson was arguably the Owls’ best performer on the night as they drew 1-1 before losing on penalties, rounding things off by slotting home a tremendous spot kick prior to Liam Palmer’s unfortunately being saved by goalkeeper, Mark Flekken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, the former Middlesbrough man made his thoughts on penalties very clear, explaining that he’d always rather step up to the plate if needed, and also insisted that his teammate can keep his head held high as well.

“When it comes to penalties it’s 50/50,” he told The Star. “For me, I’d rather take one and miss than not want to take one and not deal with the pressure, but obviously he’s missed the penalty - but nobody cares.

"We’ve put out a solid performance against a Premier League side and they could just have easily missed a few of their penalties, but they didn’t. So we’ll keep our heads held high and I’m sure Liam will as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No other player has featured in as many squads as Johnson has over the course of 2024/25 so far, and only a handful have played more minutes - now, with Akin Famewo out injured for the foreseeable future that’s extremely unlikely to change given that he’s one of only a few left-footers in the team, and if he can continue on from his outing in the capital then the Owls are in good hands on their left side.