Star £10m man set to return for Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City game

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to face off against star midfielder, Harry Winks, when Leicester City come to town.

The 27-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur man was a big-money signing for the Foxes over the summer, coming on board for a reported £10m fee as they seek to land promotion straight back into the Premier League. He's gone on to play practically every minute of their 2023/24 campaign so far.

Winks was missing, however, when they played host to Watford over the weekend in a game that they went on to win 2-0, the England international serving a one-game ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Middlesbrough. The midfield man is available for selection once again, though, and you'd expect Enzo Maresca to throw him straight back into the mix.

It's an extra boost for Leicester after they got Wilfred Ndidi, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet back following their respective injuries, however only Ndidi was handed a starting berth as they beat the Hornets at King Power Stadium. Their only long-term injury issue is that of Manchester City loanee, Callum Doyle, after he underwent knee surgery earlier in the season.

All of the above means that Maresca's side will be at pretty much full strength as top of the Championship faces the bottom on Wednesday evening, with Danny Röhl's side severe outsiders against a team very much favourites to not only gain promotion but also to win the division.