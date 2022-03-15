Accrington Stanley, who have won only three of 17 away matches in League One this season and with 12 goals are the division’s lowest scorers on the road, arrive sat safely in midtable and with little to lose heading into the final weeks of the season.

Despite their record on the road, Reds boss John Coleman spoke of a desire to take the game to Wednesday, who beat Cambridge United 6-0 over the weekend.

“It is difficult to be consistent, it’s difficult to win away from home,” Coleman said. “Sheffield are on the back of a really good win on Saturday and they will be buoyant.

“But we know we can compete with the best teams in the league, we showed that when we played Rotherham away from home [a harsh 1-0 defeat in February]. We have got to get into that mindset and I think we will.

“We are going there to try and win, we’re not going there to shut up shop.

“We have had some good performances away from home but not had the scorelines to match and you have got to believe in what you are doing.

“We just want to play well, certainly for our travelling fans as they are great and I can’t thank them enough.”

Regardless of his side’s midtable placing, Coleman will hammer into his side the need to fight for every available point in their 10 remaining matches and give no quarter to any sides

“If you go into any game thinking ‘I’m not bothered if we win or not’, then you shouldn’t be involved in football in my opinion,” Coleman said.

“We will have a big say in what goes on at the top end and at the bottom end, so we have to be honest and respect the integrity of the competition.

“It has an affect on people’s lives. We’ll try in every game we play in.”