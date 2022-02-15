That’s according to Reds boss John Coleman, whose side have won two on the spin and have clawed their way out of the relegation conversation to sit 12th in the League One table.

Of the 14 league games Stanley have played away from they have won only three, a statistic Coleman admits ‘is a concern’. But he believes his players will rise to the occasion at S6 with a ‘comfortable feeling’ growing in the group.

“I watched Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday so we know what to expect,” said the Reds manager.

“We lost 3-2 to them in November, it sounds like a close game but it wasn’t as close as the result suggests. They will see a different Accrington Stanley tomorrow night.

“We are finding a comfortable feeling about the way we are playing at the moment, the patterns of play are coming naturally which means the players are going to play better.

“We are looking strong and we have to try and carry it on into every game, regardless of the opposition.

“We are going in the right direction but we are far from the finished article.

Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes will miss their trip to Sheffield Wednesday through suspension.

“It is always hard to win away from home, three wins is a concern, but you can’t moan about it and dwell on it.”

The visitors will be without key man at the back Ross Sykes, who picked up a tenth yellow card in their hammering of Crewe Alexandra over the weekend.

Sykes has been a near ever-present for Stanley and scored two goals from centre-half in the 4-1 win.

“It’s a harsh booking but we won’t be only team who have a harsh booking,” Coleman admitted. “However, the ramifications for that were quite harsh for us.

“But we have to move on, we have players who can cope and come in and deputise as we have shown in the past.